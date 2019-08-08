Rico SaccaniConductor. Born 16 April 1952
Rico Saccani
1952-04-16
Rico Saccani Biography (Wikipedia)
Rico Saccani (born April 16, 1952) is a conductor who served as Music Director/Artistic Adviser of the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra between 1996 and 2005 and was principal guest conductor of the Hungarian State Opera from 1985 to 2005.
Rico Saccani Tracks
Alpine Symphony: On The Summit
Alpine Symphony: On The Summit
