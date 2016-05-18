Baaba Maal
Baaba Maal Biography (Wikipedia)
Baaba Maal (born 12 November 1953) is a Senegalese singer and guitarist born in Podor, on the Senegal River. He is well known in Africa and internationally and is one of Senegal's most famous musicians. In addition to acoustic guitar, he also plays percussion. He has released several albums, both for independent and major labels. In July 2003, he was made a UNDP Youth Emissary.
Maal sings primarily in Pulaar and is the foremost promoter[citation needed] of the traditions of the Pulaar-speaking people, who live on either side of the Senegal River in the ancient Senegalese kingdom of Futa Tooro.
Baaba Maal Performances & Interviews
- Baaba Maal - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgkbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgkbb.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZBaaba Maal takes the afternoon crowd on a journey with his Pyramid Stage performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zkywj
Baaba Maal - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Tribute to Prince - Purple Rainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpg2016-04-26T22:09:00.000ZGregory Porter and the musicians of Later... with Jools Holland pay tribute to Princehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sbgff
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
- Baaba Maal - Yela (Later Archive 1992)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8518.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03s8518.jpg2016-04-26T09:31:00.000ZBaaba Maal performs Yela on Later... with Jools Holland in 1992.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03s85gt
Baaba Maal - Yela (Later Archive 1992)
- 'I wrote this to say, let me speak my language.'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc8k0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc8k0.jpg2016-02-12T15:59:00.000ZBaaba Maal highlights the importance of speaking and learning African languageshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jc8ks
'I wrote this to say, let me speak my language.'
- Baaba Maal: his family as inspirationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc4hy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jc4hy.jpg2016-02-12T15:44:00.000ZHow his father and mother inspired the Senegalese musician Baaba Maalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jc79l
Baaba Maal: his family as inspiration
Baaba Maal Tracks
Sort by
Tooro
Baaba Maal
Tooro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Tooro
Last played on
Wona
Mumford & Sons
Wona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m9n0q.jpglink
Wona
Last played on
There Will Be Time
Mumford & Sons
There Will Be Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043znyq.jpglink
There Will Be Time
Last played on
There Will Be Time (Radio Edition)
Mumford & Sons
There Will Be Time (Radio Edition)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m9n0q.jpglink
There Will Be Time (Radio Edition)
Last played on
Fanta
Baaba Maal
Fanta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Fanta
Last played on
Djam Leeli (Road Trip)
Baaba Maal
Djam Leeli (Road Trip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Djam Leeli (Road Trip)
Last played on
Wakanda
Ludwig Göransson
Wakanda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Wakanda
Last played on
Si Tu Veux (feat. Baaba Maal & The Very Best)
Mumford & Sons
Si Tu Veux (feat. Baaba Maal & The Very Best)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m9n0q.jpglink
Si Tu Veux (feat. Baaba Maal & The Very Best)
Last played on
There Will Be Time
Baaba Maal
There Will Be Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
There Will Be Time
Last played on
Fulani Rock
Baaba Maal
Fulani Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Fulani Rock
Last played on
Fulani Rock (Glastonbury 2016)
Baaba Maal
Fulani Rock (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zgknf.jpglink
Fulani Rock (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
FOOL YOU'VE LANDED
Baaba Maal
FOOL YOU'VE LANDED
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
FOOL YOU'VE LANDED
Last played on
Lampenda
Baaba Maal
Lampenda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vn5mq.jpglink
Lampenda
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a346gw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T14:12:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgknf.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
13:40
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edzbp6/acts/azwqwh
Hay-on-Wye
2016-06-01T14:12:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03yxcmy.jpg
1
Jun
2016
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2016
Hay-on-Wye
Proms 2005: Prom 40 - Africa 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev4j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-13T14:12:04
13
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 40 - Africa 05
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Baaba Maal News
