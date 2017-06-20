Roy BlackGerman Schlager singer and actor. Born 25 January 1943. Died 9 October 1991
Roy Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cec72d43-ac22-4be1-945f-74f039b7413f
Roy Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerhard Höllerich (25 January 1943 – 9 October 1991), known professionally as Roy Black, was a German schlager singer and actor, who appeared in several musical comedies and starred in the 1989 TV series, Ein Schloß am Wörthersee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roy Black Tracks
Sort by
Wiegenlied
Roy Black
Wiegenlied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiegenlied
Last played on
True Love
Roy Black
True Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Love
Last played on
Roy Black Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist