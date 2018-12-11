The KVBNew Wave. Formed 2010
The KVB
2010
The KVB Biography (Wikipedia)
The KVB is a British audio-visual duo formed in London in 2010 by Nicholas Wood and Kat Day. The KVB's sound has been described as a combination of electronic, psychedelic, post-punk and shoegaze. The visual element of the band is created by Kat Day, who studied fine art at Goldsmiths, University of London.
The KVB Tracks
On My Skin
The KVB
On My Skin
On My Skin
Last played on
On My Skin (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
The KVB
On My Skin (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Above Us (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
The KVB
Above Us (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Above Us (6 Music Session, 31 Oct 2018)
Last played on
Last played on
Live In Fiction
The KVB
Live In Fiction
Live In Fiction
Last played on
Above Us
The KVB
Above Us
Above Us
Last played on
White Walls
The KVB
White Walls
White Walls
Last played on
Never Enough
The KVB
Never Enough
Never Enough
Last played on
