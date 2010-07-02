Tim RogersBorn 20 September 1969
Tim Rogers
1969-09-20
Tim Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Rogers (born Timothy Adrian Rogers on 1 September 1969[citation needed]) is an Australian musician, actor and writer, best known as the frontman of Australian rock band You Am I. He has also recorded solo albums with backing bands. As of July 2013, Rogers has released 12 albums with You Am I and five solo albums.
