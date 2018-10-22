Ellen FoleyBorn 5 June 1951
Ellen Foley
1951-06-05
Ellen Foley Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Foley (born June 5, 1951) is an American singer and actress who has appeared on Broadway and television, where she co-starred in the sitcom Night Court. In music, she has released four solo albums but is best known for her collaborations with rock singer Meat Loaf.
Ellen Foley Tracks
Paradise By The Dashboard Light (feat. Ellen Foley)
Meat Loaf
Paradise By The Dashboard Light (feat. Ellen Foley)
Paradise By The Dashboard Light (feat. Ellen Foley)
What's A Matter Baby
Ellen Foley
What's A Matter Baby
What's A Matter Baby
Going All The Way (Radio Edit) (feat. Ellen Foley)
Meat Loaf
Going All The Way (Radio Edit) (feat. Ellen Foley)
Going All The Way (Radio Edit) (feat. Ellen Foley)
