Tina May (born 30 March 1961, in Gloucester, U.K.) is English jazz vocalist.

She lived in Frampton-on-Severn when she was young, and attended Stroud High School. She has recorded several albums for 33 Jazz Records, including with Clark Tracey, her former husband. She has also worked with Tony Coe, Nikki Iles, Stan Sulzmann, Ray Bryant, and Enrico Pieranunzi.