Tina May
Born 30 March 1961
Tina May
1961-03-30
Tina May Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina May (born 30 March 1961, in Gloucester, U.K.) is English jazz vocalist.
She lived in Frampton-on-Severn when she was young, and attended Stroud High School. She has recorded several albums for 33 Jazz Records, including with Clark Tracey, her former husband. She has also worked with Tony Coe, Nikki Iles, Stan Sulzmann, Ray Bryant, and Enrico Pieranunzi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tina May Tracks
When In Rome
I'll Take Romance
There's A Lull In My Life
Nobody Else But Me
Come Fly With Me
Where You At
Let's get lost
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Why Don't You Do Right
SPosin
September In The Rain
Am I Blue
I Only Have Eyes For You
Where Were You In April?
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Manhattan In The Rain
Cant Get Out Of This Mood
April in Paris
My Kinda Love
My Kind of Love
An Occasional Man
Chelsea Bridge
MANHATTAN IN THE RAIN
Lazy Afternoon
Sometime Ago
Tea For Two
Cheesecake
I Do It For Your Love
