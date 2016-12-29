The Cake60s all girl group. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1968
The Cake
1966
The Cake Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cake was a 1960s girl group consisting of Jeanette Jacobs, Barbara Morillo and Eleanor Barooshian. They were managed and produced by Greene & Stone, two Sunset Strip impresarios who also managed Sonny & Cher, Buffalo Springfield and Iron Butterfly.
