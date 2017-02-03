Corinne HermèsBorn 11 November 1961
Corinne Hermès
Corinne Hermès Biography (Wikipedia)
Corinne Hermès (born Corinne Miller; 16 November 1961, Lagny-sur-Marne) is a French singer. She represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest 1983 where she won with "Si la vie est cadeau" ("If life is a gift") with music by Jean-Pierre Millers and words by Alain Garcia.
Si La Vie Est Cadeau
