Nickelus F (formerly known as Nick Fury) is a rapper, songwriter, and producer from Richmond, Virginia. He is best known for being the Black Entertainment Television 106 & Park "Freestyle Friday" champion seven weeks in a row and being inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2007. Nickelus F is also known for his collaborations with rapper Drake. On the Cut the Check mixtape, Drake and Nickelus F released the song "AM 2 PM" by FTP Productions, which was also included on Drake's first mixtape Room for Improvement, a project which features Nickelus F on several tracks including "Money," "A Scorpio's Mind," and "S.T.R.E.S.S.".