Pure Music Generals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ceb012cf-f36d-440e-b9f7-2a1458a1b701
Pure Music Generals Performances & Interviews
Pure Music Generals Tracks
Sort by
Janglee
Pure Music Generals
Janglee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Janglee
Last played on
Gym Anthem
Pure Music Generals
Gym Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gym Anthem
Last played on
Moorni Refix
Pure Music Generals
Moorni Refix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moorni Refix
Last played on
Nachle Sohniya
Pure Music Generals
Nachle Sohniya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nachle Sohniya
Last played on
Bollywood Skank
Pure Music Generals
Bollywood Skank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bollywood Skank
Last played on
Keep You Moving
Pure Music Generals
Keep You Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep You Moving
Last played on
Gym Anthem (Asian Network Exclusive)
Pure Music Generals
Gym Anthem (Asian Network Exclusive)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gym Anthem (Asian Network Exclusive)
Last played on
Klambu (PMG Remix)
Pure Music Generals
Klambu (PMG Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klambu (PMG Remix)
Last played on
We Got The Girls / Jaan Leva
Pure Music Generals
We Got The Girls / Jaan Leva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Got The Girls / Jaan Leva
Last played on
The Hook Up (Feat. Asian Allstars)
Pure Music Generals
The Hook Up (Feat. Asian Allstars)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hook Up (Feat. Asian Allstars)
Last played on
I Apologise
Pure Music Generals
I Apologise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Apologise
Last played on
Old Skool
Pure Music Generals
Old Skool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Skool
Last played on
Friday Night (Feat. Sam K )
Pure Music Generals
Friday Night (Feat. Sam K )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friday Night (Feat. Sam K )
Last played on
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: London Mela
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb6g9r/acts/apqnc8
Gunnersbury Park, London
2013-09-01T14:23:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d9ym9.jpg
1
Sep
2013
A Summer of Music: London Mela
Gunnersbury Park, London
Back to artist