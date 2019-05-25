Henry BrantBorn 5 September 1913. Died 26 April 2008
Henry Brant
1913-09-05
Henry Brant Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Dreyfuss Brant (September 15, 1913 – April 26, 2008) was a Canadian-born American composer. An expert orchestrator with a flair for experimentation, many of Brant's works featured spatialization techniques.
Henry Brant Tracks
Ice Field (excerpt)
