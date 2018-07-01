Eddy ClearwaterBorn 10 January 1935. Died 1 June 2018
Eddy Clearwater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ceabc3a3-884b-4119-831a-ef861e5e86e9
Eddy Clearwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Harrington (January 10, 1935 – June 1, 2018), better known by his stage name Eddy Clearwater, was an American blues musician who specialized in Chicago blues. Blues Revue said he plays “joyous rave-ups…he testifies with stunning soul fervor and powerful guitar. One of the blues’ finest songwriters.”
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddy Clearwater Tracks
Sort by
Chicago Daily Blues
Eddy Clearwater
Chicago Daily Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Daily Blues
Last played on
They Call Me The Chief
Eddy Clearwater
They Call Me The Chief
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Call Me The Chief
Last played on
Lay My Guitar Down
Eddy Clearwater
Lay My Guitar Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lay My Guitar Down
Last played on
A Little Big Of Blues, A Little Bit Of Rock & Roll
Eddy Clearwater
A Little Big Of Blues, A Little Bit Of Rock & Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 x 9
Eddy Clearwater
2 x 9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 x 9
Last played on
I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down
Eddy Clearwater
I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down
Last played on
Doin' The Model
Eddy Clearwater
Doin' The Model
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doin' The Model
Last played on
Eddy Clearwater Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist