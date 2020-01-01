David LockingtonBorn 1956
1956
David Lockington Biography (Wikipedia)
David Lockington (born October 11, 1956), is the Music Director Laureate of the Grand Rapids Symphony located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S.. Lockington became the 13th music director of the Grand Rapids Symphony in January 1999 and stepped down from the post in May 2015 at the end of his 16th season with the orchestra. Prior to his tenure in Grand Rapids, Lockington served as the music director for the New Mexico Symphony Orchestra (1996–2000) and the Long Island Philharmonic (1995–2000). In May 2007, Lockington was named music director of the Modesto Symphony Orchestra in Modesto, California. Since March 2013, Lockington has been the music director of the Pasadena Symphony in Pasadena, California.
