Joey Negro
Joey Negro Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Lee (born 18 June 1964) is a British DJ and house music producer, also known by the stage name Joey Negro. He has released music under a variety of pseudonyms, including Jakatta, Doug Willis, Raven Maize, Sessomatto as well as being part of The Sunburst Band. Lee has scored a number of Top 40 hits, among them "American Dream", "So Lonely" and "My Vision", all under the name Jakatta.
Joey Negro Tracks
Make a Move on Me
Joey Negro
Make a Move on Me
Make a Move on Me
Last played on
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
Fatback Band
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
(Are You Ready) Do The Bus Stop (Joey Negro London Bus Stop Mix)
Last played on
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
Joey Negro
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
Must Be The Music (feat. Taka Boom)
Last played on
Love To The World (Joey Negro Mizell Magic Mix)
L-T-D-
Love To The World (Joey Negro Mizell Magic Mix)
Love To The World (Joey Negro Mizell Magic Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Never Gonna Give You Up (Joey Negro Remix)
Patrice Rushen
Never Gonna Give You Up (Joey Negro Remix)
Never Gonna Give You Up (Joey Negro Remix)
Last played on
Judge Not (Ray Mang Special Mix)
Phenomenal Handclap Band
Judge Not (Ray Mang Special Mix)
Judge Not (Ray Mang Special Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Fly By Night
Joey Negro
Fly By Night
Fly By Night
Last played on
American Dream
Jakatta
American Dream
American Dream
Last played on
Love Hangover
Joey Negro
Love Hangover
Love Hangover
Last played on
Distorting Space Time
Joey Negro
Distorting Space Time
Distorting Space Time
Last played on
Music Is My Way Of Life (Joey Negro Funk In The Music Mix)
Patti LaBelle
Music Is My Way Of Life (Joey Negro Funk In The Music Mix)
Music Is My Way Of Life (Joey Negro Funk In The Music Mix)
Last played on
Celebration Suite (Joey Negro Mix)
Agora
Celebration Suite (Joey Negro Mix)
Celebration Suite (Joey Negro Mix)
Last played on
Lets Get Horney
Hi-Voltage
Lets Get Horney
Lets Get Horney
Last played on
Must Be The Music
Joey Negro
Must Be The Music
Must Be The Music
Last played on
Prove That You're Feeling Me (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Joey Negro
Prove That You're Feeling Me (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Prove That You're Feeling Me (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Last played on
Spanish Hustle (Remix)
Fatback Band
Spanish Hustle (Remix)
Spanish Hustle (Remix)
Last played on
Latican Boogie (Crackazat Remix)
Joey Negro
Latican Boogie (Crackazat Remix)
Latican Boogie (Crackazat Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
May
2019
Joey Negro, 2manydjs (DJ Set), Erol Alkan, Prins Thomas, James Lavelle, PBR Streetgang, Birds of Paradise, Justin Robertson, Warmduscher, Ivan Smagghe, Vox Low, Jennifer Cardini, Pete Herbert, Tronik Youth, Bill Brewster, MARC REBILLET, Zombies In Miami, chida, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Andy Blake, bawrut, Identified Patient, Apiento, Charles Green, Nancy Noise, Donna Leake, Man Power (UK), Willikens & Ivkovic and Forriner
The Hop Farm, Paddock Wood, UK
