Víkingur Ólafsson (born 14 February 1984) is an Icelandic pianist. He has performed with orchestras in Europe and America, and has won numerous awards for his playing, including four Performer of the Year awards at the Icelandic Music Awards, and the Icelandic Optimism Prize. In 2009, Víkingur was nominated for the Nordic Council Music Prize. Víkingur was the soloist in the opening concert of Harpa in Reykjavík, playing Edvard Grieg's A-minor piano concerto with Iceland Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Vladimir Ashkenazy. Víkingur holds an exclusive recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon.