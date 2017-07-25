Manfred TrojahnBorn 22 October 1949
Manfred Trojahn (born 22 October 1949) is a German composer, flutist, conductor and writer.
Sonata V for clarinet and piano
Herbstmusik/Sinfonischer Satz (Autumn Music/Symphonic Movement) (UK premiere)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-22T14:34:23
