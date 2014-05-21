LabyrinthItalian power metal band. Formed 1991
Labyrinth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cea0b5f6-a40d-4fdc-bb05-d3af065259cd
Labyrinth Biography (Wikipedia)
Labyrinth is an Italian power metal band formed in 1991 in Massa, Italy. The band underwent a change in style and themes after the departure of Olaf Thorsen in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Labyrinth Tracks
Sort by
Earthquake
Labyrinth ft. Tinie Tempah
Earthquake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earthquake
Performer
Last played on
Lover Not a Fighter
Tinie Tempah ft. Labyrinth
Lover Not a Fighter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Not a Fighter
Performer
Last played on
Earthquake
Labyrinth
Earthquake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earthquake
Performer
Last played on
Earthquake Feat Tinie Tempah (Gareth Wyn Remix)
Labyrinth
Earthquake Feat Tinie Tempah (Gareth Wyn Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Flowers
Labyrinth
Wild Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Flowers
Last played on
Earthquake feat. Tinie Tempah [Noisia Remix]
Labyrinth
Earthquake feat. Tinie Tempah [Noisia Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earthquake (Ft. Tinie Tempah)
Labyrinth
Earthquake (Ft. Tinie Tempah)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Sunshine
Labyrinth
Let The Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Sunshine
Last played on
Labyrinth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist