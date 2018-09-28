Daniil ShtodaBorn 1977
Daniil Shtoda
1977
Daniil Shtoda Tracks
The Muse; What Happiness; Vocalise (14 Songs, Op 34)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Tutto nel mondo è burla (Falstaff)
Giuseppe Verdi
The Half-Moon Shines, from Into The Storm
Tikhon Khrennikov
Conductor
V buryu (Into the Storm) The Half Moon Shines
Tikhon Khrennikov
Plenivshis' rozoy solovey (The Rose and the Nightingale)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-09T14:27:29
9
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
