The Slow Readers ClubFormed 1 January 2009
The Slow Readers Club
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06fln0x.jpg
2009-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce9e077c-30cd-47ca-9475-2d5bb99d8da0
The Slow Readers Club Performances & Interviews
- The Slow Readers Club - Forever In Your Debt (Acoustic)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042my8q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042my8q.jpg2016-07-26T12:21:00.000ZThe Slow Readers Club perform live for Natalie on BBC Introducing in Manchester.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042n3xh
The Slow Readers Club - Forever In Your Debt (Acoustic)
- Slow Readers Club join Chris Hawkinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03d6j2w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03d6j2w.jpg2015-12-29T15:35:00.000ZSlow Readers Club talk about their career so far with Chris Hawkins on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03d6j3l
Slow Readers Club join Chris Hawkins
The Slow Readers Club Tracks
Sort by
On The TV
The Slow Readers Club
On The TV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
On The TV
Last played on
Supernatural
The Slow Readers Club
Supernatural
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
You Opened My Heart
The Slow Readers Club
You Opened My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Plant The Seed
The Slow Readers Club
Plant The Seed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Plant The Seed
Last played on
Feet On Fire
The Slow Readers Club
Feet On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Feet On Fire
Last played on
Forever In Your Debt
The Slow Readers Club
Forever In Your Debt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Forever In Your Debt
Last played on
Supernatural (Shikari Sound System Remix)
The Slow Readers Club
Supernatural (Shikari Sound System Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Lunatic
The Slow Readers Club
Lunatic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Lunatic
Last played on
Distant Memory
The Slow Readers Club
Distant Memory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Distant Memory
Through The Shadows
The Slow Readers Club
Through The Shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Never Said I Was The Only One
The Slow Readers Club
Never Said I Was The Only One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Forever In Your Debt (Independent Venue Week, 1st Feb 2018)
The Slow Readers Club
Forever In Your Debt (Independent Venue Week, 1st Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fln0x.jpglink
Playlists featuring The Slow Readers Club
Upcoming Events
3
Mar
2019
The Slow Readers Club
The Brickyard, Carlisle, UK
4
Mar
2019
The Slow Readers Club
Ironworks, Inverness, UK
5
Mar
2019
The Slow Readers Club
The Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK
7
Mar
2019
The Slow Readers Club
Beat Generator, Dundee, UK
8
Mar
2019
The Slow Readers Club
The Liquid Room, Edinburgh, UK
The Slow Readers Club Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
James - She's A Star (Later Archive... 1998)
-
Blossoms - Honey Sweet (feat. Declan McKenna) (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
Highlights of Blossoms at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Blossoms
-
"Doing one record's a throwback, two plants us in the '70s" - James have no regrets about sticking to the album format
-
"It's surreal really" - Blossoms recall playing their recent Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance
-
Blossoms - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Blossoms - At Most A Kiss
-
Liz was joined by Tom from Blossoms
Back to artist