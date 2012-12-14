GenetixUS deep house producer Gene King
Genetix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce9db2dd-abd3-44e5-99b4-339ead1eae2a
Genetix Tracks
Sort by
Squid Attack (Funtcase Mix)
Genetix
Squid Attack (Funtcase Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Squid Attack (Funtcase Mix)
Last played on
Break The Surface
Genetix
Break The Surface
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Break The Surface
Last played on
Can't Stop The Feeling
Genetix
Can't Stop The Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Stop The Feeling
Last played on
From The Mist
Genetix
From The Mist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From The Mist
Last played on
Genetix Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist