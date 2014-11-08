Russell MorrisBorn 31 July 1948
Russell Morris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce98ab1f-fc7b-4eaa-a375-7beccc105184
Russell Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Norman Morris AM (born 31 July 1948) is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist who had five Australian Top 10 singles during the late 1960s and early 1970s. On 1 July 2008, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) recognised Morris' status when he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
The Real Thing was added to the National Film and Sound Archive's Sounds of Australia registry in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russell Morris Tracks
Sort by
THE REAL THING
Russell Morris
THE REAL THING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE REAL THING
Last played on
Russell Morris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist