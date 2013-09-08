David Long is a musician, composer and producer. He has worked on all of Peter Jackson’s films of the last decade.

In 2009 he composed additional score for Peter Jackson’s The Lovely Bones. For The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey he wrote (in collaboration with Plan 9 Music) ‘Misty Mountain’, a song for the dwarves that also features as the major theme in the score and was used as the basis for the credits song by Neil Finn. He wrote music and created musical sound design for Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and King Kong (also with Plan 9 Music).

In 2013 composed the score for Beyond the Edge (dir. Leanne Pooley), Gardening With Soul (dir. Jess Feast) that premiered in the Wellington Film Festival. In 2012 three films were released that he scored: Robert Sarkies’s Two Little Boys, Alyx Duncan’s The Red House and Dan Salmon’s Pictures of Susan (a feature documentary). In 2011 he scored Simon Pattison’s film Rest for the Wicked and in 2010 wrote the score for Stephen Sinclair’s Russian Snark.