Spontaneous Music EnsembleFormed 1966. Disbanded 1994
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
1966
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Spontaneous Music Ensemble (SME) was a loose collection of free improvising musicians convened beginning in the mid-1960s by the late South London-based jazz drummer/trumpeter John Stevens and alto and soprano saxophonist Trevor Watts. SME performances and recordings could range from Stevens-Watts duos to gatherings of more than a dozen players.
Karyobin
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Karyobin
Karyobin
Open Flower 6
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Open Flower 6
Open Flower 6
Seeing Sounds And Hearing Colours - Movement 3
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Seeing Sounds And Hearing Colours - Movement 3
Karyobin Pt.1
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Karyobin Pt.1
Karyobin Pt.1
Travellin’ Together
John Stevens, Paul Rutherford, Kenny Wheeler, Bruce Cale, Spontaneous Music Ensemble & Trevor Watts
Travellin’ Together
Travellin’ Together
Biosystem
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Biosystem
Biosystem
Distant Little Soul
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Distant Little Soul
Distant Little Soul
Corsop
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Corsop
Corsop
Seeing Sounds And Hearing Colours 3
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Seeing Sounds And Hearing Colours 3
Rambunctious 2
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Rambunctious 2
Rambunctious 2
Club 66
Spontaneous Music Ensemble
Club 66
