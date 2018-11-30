Naomi Bedford
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce8de01e-738c-4678-b664-4d019c7bf43e
Naomi Bedford Tracks
Sort by
Seven Days Of Nothing
Naomi Bedford
Seven Days Of Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Days Of Nothing
Last played on
Cruel Mother (feat. Paul Simmonds & Ben Walker)
Naomi Bedford
Cruel Mother (feat. Paul Simmonds & Ben Walker)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruel Mother (feat. Paul Simmonds & Ben Walker)
Last played on
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
Orbital
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066xlc6.jpglink
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
Last played on
Misty Golden Road
Naomi Bedford
Misty Golden Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misty Golden Road
Last played on
The Spider and The Wolf
Naomi Bedford
The Spider and The Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spider and The Wolf
Last played on
The Cruel Mother
Naomi Bedford
The Cruel Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cruel Mother
Last played on
The Cruel Mother
Naomi Bedford
The Cruel Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cruel Mother
Last played on
The Wild and Charming Energy
Naomi Bedford
The Wild and Charming Energy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wild and Charming Energy
Last played on
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
Orbital
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066xlc6.jpglink
Funny Break (One Is Enough)
Last played on
Davidson Wilder Blues
Naomi Bedford
Davidson Wilder Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Davidson Wilder Blues
Last played on
Gypsy Davy
Naomi Campbell
Gypsy Davy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Davy
Last played on
Bobby's Song
Naomi Bedford
Bobby's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bobby's Song
Last played on
Death Of Queen Jane
Naomi Bedford
Death Of Queen Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death Of Queen Jane
Last played on
Clouds Of Colwyn Bay
Naomi Bedford
Clouds Of Colwyn Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clouds Of Colwyn Bay
Last played on
Matty Groves
Naomi Bedford
Matty Groves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matty Groves
Last played on
Daddy's Got a Gun
Naomi Bedford
Daddy's Got a Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy's Got a Gun
Last played on
Sheffield Apprentice
Naomi Bedford
Sheffield Apprentice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sheffield Apprentice
Last played on
Jolene
Naomi Bedford
Jolene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jolene
Last played on
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellendor
Naomi Bedford
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellendor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Thomas and Fair Ellendor
Last played on
The Clouds of Colyn Bay
Naomi Bedford
The Clouds of Colyn Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clouds of Colyn Bay
Last played on
Willow Garden
Naomi Bedford
Willow Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willow Garden
Last played on
(They Call the Wind) Maria
Naomi Bedford
(They Call the Wind) Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner feat. Paul Simmons
Naomi Bedford
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner feat. Paul Simmons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Railroad Bill
Naomi Bedford
Railroad Bill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Railroad Bill
Last played on
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner
Naomi Bedford
Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Naomi Bedford
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Naomi Bedford, Paul Simmons
Caffe Isola, Newport, UK
Naomi Bedford Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Young'uns - Robson's Song
-
The Young'uns with the moving story of Matt Ogston in their song 'Be The Man'
-
Ange Hardy's magical musical multitasking
-
Mike Tickell (Kathryn's Dad) leads a riotous version of Cushy Butterfield.
-
Ange Hardy & Lukas Drinkwater - By The Tides
-
Listen to The Young Uns in session for World on 3
Back to artist