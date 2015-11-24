MantlerBorn 1969
Mantler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce8da01b-3e10-46e0-9736-056df6eda82f
Mantler Tracks
Sort by
Best Sides
Mantler
Best Sides
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Sides
Last played on
Husbands
Mark Starling
Husbands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Husbands
Performer
Last played on
Rosy Maze
Mantler
Rosy Maze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosy Maze
Last played on
Childman (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
Mantler
Childman (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Destroyed (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
Mantler
I've Been Destroyed (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Guarantee You A Good Time (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
Mantler
I Guarantee You A Good Time (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh and Fair (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
Mantler
Fresh and Fair (6 Music Session, 24 May 2010)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Guarantee You A Good Time
Mantler
I Guarantee You A Good Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Guarantee You A Good Time
Last played on
Shadows and Counterparts
Mantler
Shadows and Counterparts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows and Counterparts
Last played on
Crying At The Movies
Mantler
Crying At The Movies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crying At The Movies
Last played on
Fresh And Fair
Mantler
Fresh And Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fresh And Fair
Last played on
Childman
Mantler
Childman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Childman
Last played on
I've Been Destroyed
Mantler
I've Been Destroyed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Been Destroyed
Last played on
Mantler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist