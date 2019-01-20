Abbey LincolnBorn 6 August 1930. Died 14 August 2010
Abbey Lincoln
1930-08-06
Abbey Lincoln Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Marie Wooldridge (August 6, 1930 – August 14, 2010), known by her stage name Abbey Lincoln, was an African-American jazz vocalist, songwriter, and actress, who wrote and performed her own compositions. She was a civil rights advocate and activist from the 1960s on. Lincoln made a career not only out of delivering deeply felt presentations of standards but writing and singing her own material as well.
Abbey Lincoln Tracks
Driva Man
Driva Man
Christmas Cheer
Christmas Cheer
The Answer Is No
The Music is the Magic
The Music is the Magic
She Didn't Say Yes
Bird Alone
Bird Alone
I'm In Love
I'm In Love
Sophisticated Lady
Sophisticated Lady
Bird Alone
Bird Alone
Do Nothin' Till You Hear From Me
Blue Monk
Blue Monk
You Gotta Pay the Band
You Gotta Pay the Band
You Gotta Pay the Band
You Gotta Pay the Band
Throw It Away
Throw It Away
Freedom Day
Freedom Day
Strong Man
Strong Man
I Must Have That Man
I Must Have That Man
Up Jumped Spring
Up Jumped Spring
If I Only Had A Brain
If I Only Had A Brain
Wholly Earth
Wholly Earth
When I'm Called Home
When I'm Called Home
Talking To The Sun
Talking To The Sun
Driva Man
Driva Man
Afro-Blue
Afro-Blue
Out Of The Past
Out Of The Past
Long As You're Living
Long As You're Living
Down Here Below
Down Here Below
Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
People In Me
People In Me
Riverside
Riverside
Straight Ahead
Straight Ahead
Abbey Lincoln Links
