Glenn Miller Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is a band formed after the loss of Glenn Miller, named in memory of him and the original Glenn Miller Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Glenn Miller Orchestra Tracks
Moonlight Srenade
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Moonlight Srenade
Moonlight Srenade
Last played on
The Story Of A Starry Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The Story Of A Starry Night
The Story Of A Starry Night
Last played on
Yuletide Medley #1
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Yuletide Medley #1
Yuletide Medley #1
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Last played on
Moonlight Serenade
Glenn Miller
Moonlight Serenade
Moonlight Serenade
Last played on
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Don't sit under the Apple Tree
Last played on
I got a gal in Kalamazoo (extract)
Mack Gordon
Mack Gordon
I got a gal in Kalamazoo (extract)
I got a gal in Kalamazoo (extract)
Last played on
Moonlight serenade
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Moonlight serenade
Moonlight serenade
Last played on
Anvil Chorus
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Anvil Chorus
Anvil Chorus
Last played on
I'm Sorry For Myself
Glenn Miller Orchestra
I'm Sorry For Myself
I'm Sorry For Myself
Last played on
On a Little Street in Singapore
Ray Eberle
Ray Eberle
On a Little Street in Singapore
On a Little Street in Singapore
Last played on
The Nearness Of You
Glenn Miller Orchestra
The Nearness Of You
The Nearness Of You
Last played on
Indian Summer
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Indian Summer
Indian Summer
Last played on
A String of Pearls
Glenn Miller Orchestra
A String of Pearls
A String of Pearls
Last played on
Danny Boy
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Danny Boy
Danny Boy
Last played on
WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR
Glenn Miller Orchestra
WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR
WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR
Last played on
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Song of the Volga Boatmen
Stairway To The Stars
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Stairway To The Stars
Stairway To The Stars
Last played on
Moonlight Serenade
Glenn Miller
Moonlight Serenade
Moonlight Serenade
Last played on
Pennsylvania 65000
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Pennsylvania 65000
Pennsylvania 65000
Last played on
Chatanooga Choo-Choo
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Chatanooga Choo-Choo
Chatanooga Choo-Choo
Last played on
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Pennsylvania 6-5000
Last played on
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
Glenn Miller Orchestra
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
When the swallows come back to Capistrano
Last played on
In The Mood
Joe Garland
In The Mood
In The Mood
Last played on
Measure For Measure
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Measure For Measure
Measure For Measure
Last played on
Jukebox Saturday Night
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Jukebox Saturday Night
Jukebox Saturday Night
Last played on
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Twelve Days Of Christmas
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Twelve Days Of Christmas
Let It Snow
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Let It Snow
Let It Snow
Home For The Holidays
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Home For The Holidays
Home For The Holidays
Winter Wonderland
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Good King Wenceslas
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Last played on
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Last played on
