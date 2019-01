Earl-Jean Reavis (née McCrea) (born 1942) is an American former pop and R&B singer, who was a member of the Cookies vocal group. Credited as Earl-Jean, she had a solo hit with the original version of "I'm Into Somethin' Good", written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, and later a bigger hit for Herman's Hermits.

