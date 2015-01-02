Emmett MillerBorn 2 February 1900. Died 29 March 1962
Emmett Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1900-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce8a4cdf-3702-4531-a3b0-ff4005525d9d
Emmett Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmett Miller (February 2, 1900 – March 29, 1962) was an American minstrel show performer and recording artist known for his falsetto, yodel-like voice. Little remembered today, Miller was a major influence on many country music singers, including Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills, Milton Brown, Tommy Duncan, and Merle Haggard. His music is a link between old-time Southern music, minstrelsy, jazz, and Western swing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmett Miller Tracks
Sort by
Lovesick Blues
Emmett Miller
Lovesick Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovesick Blues
Last played on
Emmett Miller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist