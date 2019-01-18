Deltron 3030Formed 2000
Deltron 3030
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce886f30-8b8f-4cc8-b854-3749291350fd
Deltron 3030 Biography (Wikipedia)
Deltron 3030 is an alternative hip hop trio composed of producer Dan the Automator (as The Cantankerous Captain Aptos), rapper Del the Funky Homosapien (as Deltron Zero/Deltron Osiris), and DJ Kid Koala (as Skiznod the Boy Wonder). They also collaborate with a variety of other musicians under many futuristic pseudonyms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deltron 3030 Tracks
Sort by
Mastermind
Deltron 3030
Mastermind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mastermind
Last played on
What Is This Loneliness? (feat. Damon Albarn)
Deltron 3030
What Is This Loneliness? (feat. Damon Albarn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01nl33s.pnglink
What Is This Loneliness? (feat. Damon Albarn)
Last played on
Do You Remember (feat. Jamie Cullum)
Deltron 3030
Do You Remember (feat. Jamie Cullum)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Do You Remember (feat. Jamie Cullum)
Last played on
Positive Contact
Deltron 3030
Positive Contact
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Positive Contact
Last played on
Do You Remember (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
Deltron 3030
Do You Remember (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Return (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
Deltron 3030
The Return (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Can (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
Deltron 3030
Nobody Can (6 Music Session, 13 Dec 2013)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melding Of The Minds
Deltron 3030
Melding Of The Minds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melding Of The Minds
Last played on
Do You Remember
Deltron 3030
Do You Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Do You Remember
Last played on
Playlists featuring Deltron 3030
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T13:53:56
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Deltron 3030 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist