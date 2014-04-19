Tim Middleton (born June 15, 1969) known professionally as "DJ U-Neek" is an American record producer based in Los Angeles. He produced albums for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, earning a Grammy Award for his work on the group's hit song, "Tha Crossroads". He also released a solo album, Ghetto Street Pharmacist, in the fall of 1999.

He was originally signed to Ruthless Records along with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. He is also founder of Kingpin Ent. and the now defunct BankrollMusic.com an internet record label where he had artists such as "Why 1'der", and "T.M.G".