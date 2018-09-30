Rick TreviñoCountry music artist. Born 16 May 1971
Rick Treviño
1971-05-16
Rick Treviño Biography
Ricardo Treviño, Jr. (born May 16, 1971), known professionally as Rick Trevino, is an American country music artist. Signed to Columbia Nashville in 1993, Trevino began his career that year with the release of his debut single, "Just Enough Rope", the first mainstream country music single to feature separate English and Spanish-language versions. The song was included on his debut album Dos Mundos; a self-titled album followed a year later. Trevino has charted a total of fourteen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and recorded seven studio albums. His highest-charting single, "Running Out of Reasons to Run", reached No. 1 on that chart in 1996.
Rick Treviño Tracks
RUNNING OUT OF REASON TO RUN
Fool for Lesser Things
Honk Tonk Crowd
Cowboys Like Me
Doctor Time
Beautiful Day
Just Enough Rope
City Lights
Walkout Backwards
Oh Jenny
Overnight Success
