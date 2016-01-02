Mel George Gaynor (born 29 May 1959 in Balham, London, England) is an English musician. He is best known as the longtime drummer for the rock band Simple Minds. Gaynor was born to a Jamaican father and an Afro-Brazilian mother.

After leaving Samson (in which he played alongside Bruce Dickinson), Gaynor joined Simple Minds in 1982 as a session drummer for the New Gold Dream album (as a recommendation by record producer Pete Walsh), playing on six of the nine tracks. He later joined the band permanently for the New Gold Dream tour, as a replacement for Mike Ogletree. Except for a period (1992–97) away from the band after the Real Life tour of 1991–92 and remained the Simple Minds drummer until 2017.

Gaynor began drumming at age 11 and had his first professional engagement at age 14.

In addition to drumming, he is active as a songwriter and a record producer.

Gaynor considers The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, and the Mahavishnu Orchestra to be his main influences.[citation needed]