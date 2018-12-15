The CougarsUK 60s band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1964
The Cougars
1961
The Cougars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cougars were a short-lived band, formed in Bristol, England, in 1961. They specialised in rock music, mostly instrumental versions of pop and classical pieces.
The Cougars Tracks
Saturday Nite At The Duck Pond
The Cougars
Saturday Nite At The Duck Pond
Saturday Nite At The Duck Pond
