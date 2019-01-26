Heatwave was an international funk/disco band formed in 1975. Its most popular line-up featured Americans Johnnie Wilder Jr. and Keith Wilder (vocals) of Dayton, Ohio; Englishman Rod Temperton (keyboards); Swiss Mario Mantese (bass); Czechoslovak Ernest "Bilbo" Berger (drums); Jamaican Eric Johns (guitar); and Briton Roy Carter (guitar).

They were known for their singles "Boogie Nights", "The Groove Line", and "Always and Forever".