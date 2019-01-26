Heatwave70s/80s R&B/Funk band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1984
Heatwave
1975
Heatwave Biography (Wikipedia)
Heatwave was an international funk/disco band formed in 1975. Its most popular line-up featured Americans Johnnie Wilder Jr. and Keith Wilder (vocals) of Dayton, Ohio; Englishman Rod Temperton (keyboards); Swiss Mario Mantese (bass); Czechoslovak Ernest "Bilbo" Berger (drums); Jamaican Eric Johns (guitar); and Briton Roy Carter (guitar).
They were known for their singles "Boogie Nights", "The Groove Line", and "Always and Forever".
Heatwave Performances & Interviews
Heatwave Tracks
The Groove Line
Heatwave
The Groove Line
The Groove Line
Boogie Nights
Heatwave
Boogie Nights
Boogie Nights
Gangsters Of The Groove
Heatwave
Gangsters Of The Groove
Gangsters Of The Groove
Mind Blowing Decisions
Heatwave
Mind Blowing Decisions
Mind Blowing Decisions
Ain't No Half Steppin'
Heatwave
Ain't No Half Steppin'
Ain't No Half Steppin'
Always And Forever
Heatwave
Always And Forever
Always And Forever
