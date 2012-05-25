The Hundred in the HandsFormed 2008
The Hundred in the Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce8021ad-6957-4775-913e-be6562cf779b
The Hundred in the Hands Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hundred in the Hands (sometimes abbreviated as THITH) is an American electronic music duo from Brooklyn, New York City, formed in 2008. The band consists of Eleanore Everdell (vocals, keyboards) and Jason Friedman (guitar, programming). The band was named after the phrase the Lakota Nation gave to the 1866 Fetterman Fight in Wyoming, in which Crazy Horse led his warriors to a victory that resulted in the death of 100 enemies.
The band blends synthpop with post-punk and dream pop elements. They were influenced by artists such as Young Marble Giants, Wire, New Order, The Cure, De La Soul, Buddy Holly, Broadcast, Gang Gang Dance, and LCD Soundsystem.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hundred in the Hands Tracks
Sort by
Faded
The Hundred in the Hands
Faded
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faded
Last played on
Keep It Low
The Hundred in the Hands
Keep It Low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep It Low
Last played on
Young Aren’t Young
The Hundred in the Hands
Young Aren’t Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Aren’t Young
Last played on
Pigeons
The Hundred in the Hands
Pigeons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pigeons
Last played on
Lovesick (Once Again)
The Hundred in the Hands
Lovesick (Once Again)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovesick (Once Again)
Last played on
Commotion
The Hundred in the Hands
Commotion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Commotion
Last played on
Pigeons - 6 Music Session 08/11/2010
The Hundred in the Hands
Pigeons - 6 Music Session 08/11/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pigeons - 6 Music Session 08/11/2010
Last played on
Lovesick (Once Again) - 6 Music Session 08/11/2010
The Hundred in the Hands
Lovesick (Once Again) - 6 Music Session 08/11/2010
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Commotion (Capracara's Red Zone Dub)
The Hundred in the Hands
Commotion (Capracara's Red Zone Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Commotion (Capracara's Red Zone Dub)
Last played on
The Hundred in the Hands Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist