The Hundred in the Hands (sometimes abbreviated as THITH) is an American electronic music duo from Brooklyn, New York City, formed in 2008. The band consists of Eleanore Everdell (vocals, keyboards) and Jason Friedman (guitar, programming). The band was named after the phrase the Lakota Nation gave to the 1866 Fetterman Fight in Wyoming, in which Crazy Horse led his warriors to a victory that resulted in the death of 100 enemies.

The band blends synthpop with post-punk and dream pop elements. They were influenced by artists such as Young Marble Giants, Wire, New Order, The Cure, De La Soul, Buddy Holly, Broadcast, Gang Gang Dance, and LCD Soundsystem.