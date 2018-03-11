Dorothy ProvineBorn 20 January 1937. Died 25 April 2010
Dorothy Provine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1937-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce7ccc48-6487-476b-b5f7-c05c944d2bc2
Dorothy Provine Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Michelle Provine (January 20, 1935 – April 25, 2010) was an American singer, dancer, actress, and comedian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dorothy Provine Tracks
Sort by
Don't Bring Lulu
Dorothy Provine
Don't Bring Lulu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Bring Lulu
Last played on
Crazy Words, Crazy Tune
Dorothy Provine
Crazy Words, Crazy Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Words, Crazy Tune
Last played on
Medley: Baby Face Etc
Dorothy Provine
Medley: Baby Face Etc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist