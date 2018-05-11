Michael RischeBorn 1962
Michael Rische
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce78656d-6c79-44ab-9ef7-968d81125d1d
Michael Rische Tracks
Sort by
Keyboard Concerto in D Major, Wq. 45, H. 478: I. Allegretto
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Keyboard Concerto in D Major, Wq. 45, H. 478: I. Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in D Major, Wq. 45, H. 478: I. Allegretto
Ensemble
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in D major
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Keyboard Concerto in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in D major
Orchestra
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in G Wq 44
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Keyboard Concerto in G Wq 44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in G Wq 44
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in G major, Wq 44 (1st mvt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Keyboard Concerto in G major, Wq 44 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in G major, Wq 44 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist