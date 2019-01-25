Melisa Bester, who performs as E^ST, is an Australian singer-songwriter and musician.

She is originally from South Africa but moved to the Central Coast when she was a young child. E^ST has released several EPs, starting with Old Age in 2014, and performed a mashup of "Bitter Sweet Symphony" and "Teardrop" for Like a Version. She collaborated with Jim Eliot on "Life Goes On" in 2017.. On July 27th, 2018, it was announced that she signed onto rock label Fueled By Ramen. E^ST appeared as Twenty One Pilots opening for the Australian leg of the Blurryface tour in April - March 2016. E^ST also appeared as Panic! At The Disco's opening for the Australian leg of the Pray for the Wicked tour in October 2018. On October 2nd, E^ST announced her upcoming tour headlining her new EP 'Life Ain't Always Roses' which commences on the 3rd of November after the EP being released on the 26th of Oct.