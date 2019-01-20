AlphabeatDanish indie-pop band. Formed 2004. Disbanded 2013
Alphabeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmgd.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce6d5579-1f03-4992-8189-a40f8f0489b0
Alphabeat Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphabeat is a Danish pop band from Silkeborg, fronted by singers Stine Bramsen and Anders SG and signed to Polydor Records. Their single "Fascination" was a major hit in Denmark during the summer of 2007 and a significant hit in the United Kingdom in 2008. Follow-up single "10.000 Nights of Thunder" (or just "10,000 Nights" in the UK) saw equal acclaim, and their eponymous debut album reached number two in Denmark and number ten in the UK. It has sold over 100,000 copies and their three top twenty singles have sold of 400,000 altogether in the region.
Alphabeat Tracks
10,000 Nights
Alphabeat
10,000 Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgl3h.jpglink
10,000 Nights
Fascination
Alphabeat
Fascination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btpzp.jpglink
Fascination
The Beat Is…
Alphabeat
The Beat Is…
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmgd.jpglink
The Beat Is…
The Spell
Alphabeat
The Spell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btk12.jpglink
The Spell
Boyfriend
Alphabeat
Boyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmgd.jpglink
Boyfriend
Into the jungle
Alphabeat
Into the jungle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmgd.jpglink
Into the jungle
Playlists featuring Alphabeat
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Alphabeat
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwmxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-06-04T13:43:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012ynz2.jpg
4
Jun
2008
Live Lounge: Alphabeat
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
