Dysart and DunDonald Pipe BandFormed 1929
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce6a623d-0158-4d9c-9e64-1fdfb789ab2a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dysart and Dundonald Pipe Band is a currently disbanded pipe band located in Fife, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
BATTLE OF WATERLOO/MACKAY'S FARWELL TO THE 74TH/1976 POLICE TATTOO
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
BATTLE OF WATERLOO/MACKAY'S FARWELL TO THE 74TH/1976 POLICE TATTOO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ale is Dear Set: The Ale Is Dear / Roddy Ross Of Brora
Brian Lamond & Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
The Ale is Dear Set: The Ale Is Dear / Roddy Ross Of Brora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ale is Dear Set: The Ale Is Dear / Roddy Ross Of Brora
Performer
Last played on
The Ale is Dear Set
Brian Lamond, Scottish Small Pipes & Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
The Ale is Dear Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ale is Dear Set
Performer
Last played on
CHILDREN'S SONG/THIEF OF LOCAHBER/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/GRANNY MACLEOD/RAKES OF KILDARE
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
CHILDREN'S SONG/THIEF OF LOCAHBER/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG/GRANNY MACLEOD/RAKES OF KILDARE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breton Melody, Little Cascade
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Breton Melody, Little Cascade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breton Melody, Little Cascade
Last played on
Laggan Love Set
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Laggan Love Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laggan Love Set
Last played on
Laggan Love/J F Mackenzie/Rose Amang The Heather/Forest Lodge/Linen Cap/Blacksmith's Reel/
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Laggan Love/J F Mackenzie/Rose Amang The Heather/Forest Lodge/Linen Cap/Blacksmith's Reel/
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devil in the Kitchen / Dancing Feet / Rory's Hat
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Devil in the Kitchen / Dancing Feet / Rory's Hat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battle Of Waterloo/Mackay's Farwell To The 74
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Battle Of Waterloo/Mackay's Farwell To The 74
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Braes Of Enzie/Macpherdan's Strathspey/Marqui
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Braes Of Enzie/Macpherdan's Strathspey/Marqui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scots whae hae / The Lea Rig / The Auld house
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Scots whae hae / The Lea Rig / The Auld house
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King George V's Army / Mary Horne / Coppermill Studio / Jimmy Burke's Jig / The Attic
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
King George V's Army / Mary Horne / Coppermill Studio / Jimmy Burke's Jig / The Attic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Elspeth Campbell
Dysart and DunDonald Pipe Band
Miss Elspeth Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miss Elspeth Campbell
Last played on
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvg9r/acts/apc8q9
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T13:55:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00wst07.jpg
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist