Pamela FrankBorn 20 June 1967
Pamela Frank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce6a05bc-fe04-4ec9-bba5-05631808f5de
Pamela Frank Biography (Wikipedia)
Pamela Frank (born June 20, 1967) is an American violinist, with an active international career across a varied range of performing activity. Her musicianship was recognized in 1999 with the Avery Fisher Prize, one of the highest honors given to American instrumentalists. In addition to her career as a performer, Frank holds the Herbert R. and Evelyn Axelrod Chair in Violin Studies at the Curtis Institute of Music where she has taught since 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pamela Frank Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Last played on
The Trout Quintet: IV. Thema. Andantino mit Variationen
Franz Schubert
The Trout Quintet: IV. Thema. Andantino mit Variationen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
The Trout Quintet: IV. Thema. Andantino mit Variationen
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Last played on
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich
Concerto for violin and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216
Pamela Frank
Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 3 in G major, K 216
Orchestra
Last played on
Trio In G Minor Op.8 For Piano And Strings - Andante sostenuto
Pamela Frank
Trio In G Minor Op.8 For Piano And Strings - Andante sostenuto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719s2.jpglink
Trio In G Minor Op.8 For Piano And Strings - Andante sostenuto
Last played on
Romance for violin and orchestra
Pamela Frank
Romance for violin and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Romance for violin and orchestra
Conductor
Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Emanuel Ax
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719s2.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-16T13:59:48
16
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Pamela Frank Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist