Jillette JohnsonBorn 3 June 1989
Jillette Johnson
Jillette Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jillette Johnson (born June 3, 1989) is an American singer-songwriter and musician from New York City. Johnson signed with Wind-up Records in 2012 and is registered with the Performance Rights Organisation (PRO) BMI. Her debut album with Wind-up, Water in a Whale, was released on June 25, 2013. Johnson has garnered comparisons to Fiona Apple and Adele.
Jillette Johnson Tracks
Not Tonight
