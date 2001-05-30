Nikolai KorndorfBorn 23 January 1947. Died 30 May 2001
Nikolai Korndorf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1947-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce64176b-8f93-400d-bae6-957512ff1fa4
Nikolai Korndorf Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolai Sergeevich Korndorf (Russian: Николáй Сергéевич Корндóрф, January 23, 1947 – May 30, 2001) was a Russian and Canadian (from 1991) composer and conductor. He was prolific both in Moscow, Russia and in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nikolai Korndorf Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist