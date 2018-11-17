Duncan BrowneEnglish singer-songwriter. Born 25 March 1947. Died 28 May 1993
Duncan Browne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce635b1e-4fb3-40ab-9043-f3c4ca714ea9
Duncan Browne Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan John Browne (25 March 1947 – 28 May 1993) was an English singer-songwriter and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duncan Browne Tracks
Sort by
Journey
Duncan Browne
Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey
Last played on
Salve Me
Duncan Browne
Salve Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salve Me
Last played on
My Old Friend
Duncan Browne
My Old Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Old Friend
Last played on
The Journey
Duncan Browne
The Journey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Journey
Last played on
Duncan Browne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist