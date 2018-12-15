U BrownJamaican reggae deejay. Born 8 June 1956
Huford Brown (born 8 June 1956, Kingston, Jamaica), better known by the stage name U Brown, is a reggae deejay who released eleven albums between 1976 and 1984.
