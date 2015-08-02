MalicorneFormed 1973. Disbanded 1988
Malicorne
1973
Malicorne are a French folk and folk rock band formed in September 1973 by Gabriel Yacoub, Marie Yacoub (now Marie Sauvet), Hughes de Courson and Laurent Vercambre. They flourished in the 1970s, broke up three times in the 1980s but re-formed twice in the early 2010s and in 2016 were touring and working on a new studio album.
Malicorne Tracks
Voici La Saint Jean
Jean Des Loups
