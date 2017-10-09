Catfish KeithBorn 9 February 1962
Catfish Keith
1962-02-09
Catfish Keith Biography (Wikipedia)
Catfish Keith (born February 9, 1962) is an American acoustic blues singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is best known as an exponent of the resonator guitar. He has released several solo albums, including 2001's A Fist Full of Riffs.
The Guardian described him as "a solo revelation" who was "breaking new ground for blues. Twice a Blues Music Award nominee for 'Best Acoustic Blues Album', he has had ten number one independent radio chart hit albums.
Catfish Keith Tracks
