ShakilaIranian Singer. Born 3 May 1962
Shakila
1962-05-03
Shakila Biography (Wikipedia)
Shakila (born May 3, 1962) is a Persian-American singer-songwriter based in San Diego, California. She is an international artist who has performed in various languages including Persian, Kurdish, English, Turkish, Hindi and Spanish. She has won a Persian Music Academy Award in 2006 and a Global Music Award in 2015. Shakila has released over twenty albums in Persian language as well as numerous albums in English. She primarily sings about spirituality, love, peace, and awakening. Lyrics of her songs are inspired by Rumi and other major poets. She is also an official voting member at the Grammy Awards.
Shakila Tracks
